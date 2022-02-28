Rolls Royce converted into electric vehicle, covers 500km in one charge

Business owner Vincent Yu of Richmond has spent the past four years converting his Rolls-Royce into an electric vehicle. According to Richmond News, in addition to the endless hours spent in the garage and basement, a lot of time was spent flying to the U.S., Japan and Germany from Canada to procure specialized parts.

Moreover, Vincent Yu had to sell his house to finance the conversion, which resulted in his wife leaving him when she became tired of the project. The Canadian entrepreneur is quite proud of his EV converted Wraith, which according to him is capable of travelling 311 miles (500 km) per charge.

Also, he said the cost of charging the battery of his Wraith is only CAD 8 (Rs 475 ), which is significantly less than the CAD 120 Rs (7,000) it costs to fill its tank with gasoline.

Aside from the Wraith EV, Yu also launched a business called Mars Power. With what he learned from the Wraith conversion project, he is converting other gasoline-powered cars into electric vehicles. Mars Power is located in Richmond, British Columbia.

Mr. Yu explained that his oldest daughter suggested the idea of converting this car. Having complained about his driving habits one day, the girl suggested the idea of converting this car.

"You shouldn’t act like a wealthy douchebag by driving a stinky car around town and polluting the air," his daughter said, according to Yu. That's when he began the conversion with a small team of mechanics and machinists that he now works with at his new shop.

