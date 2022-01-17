हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tesla

Safety body NHTSA probing Tesla for defective heating system in cars

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into potential safety concerns related to Tesla's heating issue after numerous complaints from Tesla Owners in Canada.  

The United States' auto safety regulators have stated that they are examining "potential safety concerns" regarding Tesla vehicles including their heating systems. It is reported that numerous Tesla owners are experiencing problems with heat pumps in extreme cold, according to Drive Tesla Canada.

In the report, it was stated that the heating problems occurred after Tesla had replaced faulty sensors in some 2020-2021 Model 3 and Model Y heat pumps.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it "is aware of the issue and is continuing to gather information, discuss the issue with Tesla and evaluate potential safety concerns."

Canadian regulators have begun investigating the heating and cooling systems of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles following 16 consumer complaints about their performance in cold weather.

A malfunctioning heating and air conditioning system concerns Transport Canada as it"may affect windshield defogging/defrosting and therefore driver visibility."

With inputs from Reuters

