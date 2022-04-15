Porsche Taycan EV is one of the famous choices among celebrities. Recently, Tom Holland got added to the list of celebrities owning the electric sports car with the technology and sophistication of Porsche. The car also has its name associated with the name of the multi-billionaire Bill Gates. It is to be noted that the 'Spider-man' Tom Holland has bought the Porsche Taycan Turbo S as per his latest Instagram post worth Rs 2.29 crore (ex-showroom). The Turbo S is the top variant of the Porsche.

The photo has managed to get over five million likes on Instagram. The caption of the photo says '“Electric” Peter Kay Thanks @porsche_gb for helping me go electric. #PorscheTaycan'. The photo is full of well-wishes from the fans of Tom Holland.

The Porsche Taycan Tom Holland owns is a sports saloon with a silhouette flaunting the signature design language of Porsche. The Taycan has four-point LED headlights with matrix beam, integrated air curtains, a coupe roofline, and a seamless LED tail light. A rear diffuser and three-stage rear spoiler system are also included in the four-door saloon.

For the interiors, the Porsche Taycan boasts two touchscreens on the inside, as well as one on the centre console. The Taycan also has a four-zone climate control system, a glass sunroof, and other features.

A 93.4 kWh battery pack powers two PMS (permanent-magnet synchronous) motors in the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Tom Holland's all-electric sports car can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds owing to the impeccable launch control system on Porsche, which produces 751 horsepower and 1,050 Nm of peak torque. The Taycan Turbo S has a top speed of 260 km/h and a range of 416 km per charge.

