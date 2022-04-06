Tata Concept Curvv Electric SUV unveiled in India, to get petrol/ diesel engine options later

Tata Motors has unveiled a special electric SUV concept in India called Tata Curvv Electric SUV. While Tata Motors is planning to launch a long range Nexon EV and Altroz EV in the coming days, the new SUV concept highlights the brand's future perspective on the EVs. As per Tata Motors, the Curvv will be electric first SUV and will later get petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Curvv is designed with a coupe roofline and is an evolution of Tata Sierra EV concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. As per Tata, the Curvv will be placed above the mid-size SUV and below the premium SUV segment. In its second gen, it can have a range as high as 500 km on a single charge.

As per the teaser film for this next electric concept car, there are some hints concerning the outside appearance. It provides a peek of the front, which has LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) that extend across the width of the bonnet crease, through the side, and into the ORVMs. The primary headlights are located on the bumper of the vehicle. The headlight unit is housed in a triangle-shaped casing.

The grey machine-cut alloy wheels are also seen in the teaser. Tata and EV logos are emblazoned on the vehicle's backside. With its curved back windshield and sleek roof-mounted spoiler seen in the teaser, it is fascinating.

The X1 platform that supports the Nexon will be used for this model. The back doors will be longer, the roof will be tapered, and the whole back end will be redesigned with a longer overhang. The wheelbase is expected to rise by around 50 millimetres. It is projected to be around 4.3 metres long.

A 40kWh battery pack and 400km range had previously been rumoured for the upcoming Tata Coupe SUV. The SUV will also be available with fuel-efficient, turbo-charged petrol and diesel engines.

As part of the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors unveiled its Sierra EV concept car. Like the Sierra, the new teaser has a few design cues. The Sierra EV concept's LED daytime running lights and front headlamps are reminiscent of each other.

