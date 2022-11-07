Tata Motors achieves major production milestone; rolls-out 50,000th Electric Vehicle in India

Tata Motors, India’s largest electric car maker and homegrown automotive brand has achieved a key milestone with the rollout of 50,000th EV in the country. The company rolled-out its 50000th EV, from its Pune-based production plant in the form of the Tata Nexon EV, which happens to be the best-selling electric car in the country and also the most affordable electric SUV in India. The Tata Nexon EV is offered in two trims in the country - the Tata Nexon EV Prime and the Tata Nexon EV Max. Along with the Nexon EV, Tata Motors also retail Tata Tiago.ev and Tata Tigor EV in India. Combined, the Tata Motors's passenger electric vehicle division has most diverse and biggest EV portfolio in India.

Commenting on this achievement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers.

“Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel price and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”

Tata Motors is also the only automaker to offer an EV option for hatchback, sedan and SUV buyers in India. The company introduced features like Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode in budget electric cars. All products are powered by the high voltage Ziptron architecture, which is driven and proven for over 450 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrains.

Tata Motors is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in 5 years including cars like Tata Altroz EV, Tata Sierra EV, Curvv EV, and Avinya EV concepts.