topStoriesenglish
NewsElectric Vehicles
TATA MOTORS

Tata Motors bags largest-of-its-kind order to deliver 1,500 electric buses to Delhi Transport Corporation

The Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed 12-metre electric bus that promises superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tata Motors bags largest-of-its-kind order to deliver 1,500 electric buses to Delhi Transport Corporation

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed an agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operation of 1500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi. As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

Tata Motors’ has an elaborate bouquet of alternate fuel powered buses, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.

Commenting on the announcement, Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited said, “It is indeed a historic occasion for us as we sign a definitive agreement for the country’s largest electric bus order. Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi.”

Live Tv

Tata MotorsDelhi Transport CorporationDTCElectric busDelhi electric bus

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith