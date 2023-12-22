Tata Motors Enhancing Electric Car Buying Experience, Inaugurates EV-Only Showrooms: PICS

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the pioneer of India’s EV revolution, today launched its TATA.ev stores, catering solely to EV customers, in the prominent auto hubs of Sector 14 & Sohna Road, Gurugram. These stores will be open to public starting January 07, 2024. As electric vehicles in India continue their growth trajectory, the consumer demographic is rapidly evolving as EV owners expect a seamless blend of advanced technology, sustainable practices, and personalized services.

In line with these evolving trends, TPEM extends its new brand identity, TATA.ev, to its first physical manifestation of sales and service experience. Marking a distinct transition from traditional 4-wheeler showrooms, the TATA.ev stores are designed around the core values of sustainability, community, and technology. These showrooms will embody the core philosophy of ‘Move with Meaning’ and offer an inviting and immersive space for the EV community.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new showrooms, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “With insights gathered from over 1 Lakh Tata EV customers, we understand that the EV consumers seek a different kind of customer experience. They are sensitive to how the planet is evolving, very conscious about the cost of driving, and desire cutting-edge technology. This is in line with the new brand identity’s core values - sustainability, community, and technology.”

He added, “The new flagship showrooms are the first physical manifestations of this brand philosophy and we have mapped the customer journey accordingly. We want to empower our customers so our plans include the creation of a harmonious community space to facilitate customer gatherings/services, sustainability-focused workshops, and events for customers. These showrooms are not just about retailing EVs but they become TATA.ev community centres in Gurugram. Starting with these two showrooms today and with many more that we plan to bring in the next 12-18 months, we intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on e-mobility.”

The showroom conveys a strong commitment to sustainability right from its design, to the eventual construction, and now day-to-day operations. These stores are a tangible manifestation of our unwavering commitment to sustainability as a company. All major materials utilized are either recycled or recyclable, with many of them certified with sustainability from global green certifiers. There was an added emphasis on locally sourced materials while building the showroom, significantly reducing reliance on long-distance, high-emission transportation.

The second focal point of this showroom is community, as this space has been created to invite visitors not just to purchase a Tata EV, but also for shared moments, like offering coffee from Blue Tokai, catch-up with fellow EV adopters, and attending events listed in the EVOLVE community calendar – transforming the store to a hub for meaningful interactions beyond a purchase.

The third pillar in this design centers on technology. Thoughtfully integrating digital elements, the store crucially aims to support and not overwhelm its visitors. The screens would provide testimonials from current owners, addressing concerns and myths around EVs, customization options for customers keen to know more about their Tata EVs, and personalized welcomes for families arriving to receive the delivery of their EVs.

With a dominating market share of over 71% in the 4-wheeler EV segment, TPEM has consistently demonstrated its pioneering spirit by introducing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products. Responsible for actively shaping the future of mobility, the company also recently crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. The company aims to set new benchmarks in the EV segment by focusing on seamless connectivity, state-of-the-art design, exceptional performance, and uncompromised safety across its electric vehicle lineup. With a focus on community, sustainability, and technology, TPEM is redefining the future of transportation.