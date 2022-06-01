हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motors

Tata Motors' EV sales grow by 6 folds: Sold 3,454 units last month

Tata Motors registered sales of 3,454 electric cars last month to register a year on year increase of 626%. The company currently sells a total of 3 offerings in the Indian market.

Tata Motors&#039; EV sales grow by 6 folds: Sold 3,454 units last month
Tata Nexon EV Max

The Indian electric vehicle market is witnessing an expansion. With the sales chart out for the month of May 2022, it is clear that Tata Motors has managed to take the top spot with sales of 3,454 units. The company also registered a 6-fold YoY growth for May this year, as it could only sell 476 units in the corresponding period last year. Currently, the brand sells a total of three offerings in the Indian market - Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, and Tigor EV. The company also registered a YoY growth of 171 per cent for its ICE vehicle lineup with sales of over 39,000 units.

Tata Motors has recently launched the Nexon EV Max in the Indian market. In comparison to the Nexon EV, it offered a larger battery pack and increased range. The Nexon EV Max gets an ARAI-claimed range of 437 km on a full charge. Furthermore, the company is offering a warranty of 1.6 lakh km or 8 years on the battery and motor. It uses a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 56 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Also read - 2023 Mercedes-AMG One breaks cover with F1 engine, gets massive 1049 HP power

The motor on the Nexon EV Max is a 143 PS unit, while the peak torque stands at 250 Nm. Resultantly, it can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in well under 10 seconds. In comparison to the regular iteration of the Nexon EV, the long-range avatar also gets an electronic parking brake, multi-mode regen, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, air purifier, and rotary gear knob with the in-built display. Priced from Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon EV max rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV in the Indian market.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata MotorsTata Nexon EVElectric vehiclesElectric Vehicle sales
Next
Story

Amidst complaints, Ola Electric promises 14-day delivery to select S1 Pro customers

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Suspense continues on the death of Bollywood's famous singer KK