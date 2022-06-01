Tata Motors' EV sales grow by 6 folds: Sold 3,454 units last month

The Indian electric vehicle market is witnessing an expansion. With the sales chart out for the month of May 2022, it is clear that Tata Motors has managed to take the top spot with sales of 3,454 units. The company also registered a 6-fold YoY growth for May this year, as it could only sell 476 units in the corresponding period last year. Currently, the brand sells a total of three offerings in the Indian market - Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, and Tigor EV. The company also registered a YoY growth of 171 per cent for its ICE vehicle lineup with sales of over 39,000 units.

Tata Motors has recently launched the Nexon EV Max in the Indian market. In comparison to the Nexon EV, it offered a larger battery pack and increased range. The Nexon EV Max gets an ARAI-claimed range of 437 km on a full charge. Furthermore, the company is offering a warranty of 1.6 lakh km or 8 years on the battery and motor. It uses a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 56 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger.

The motor on the Nexon EV Max is a 143 PS unit, while the peak torque stands at 250 Nm. Resultantly, it can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in well under 10 seconds. In comparison to the regular iteration of the Nexon EV, the long-range avatar also gets an electronic parking brake, multi-mode regen, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, air purifier, and rotary gear knob with the in-built display. Priced from Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon EV max rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV in the Indian market.