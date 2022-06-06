हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motors

Tata Motors gets biggest ever electric vehicle order; to supply 10,000 XPRES-T to BluSmart

Tata Motors bags an order for supply of 10,000 XPRES-T EV from BluSmart Electric Mobility, along with an addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EV order, reports PTI. 

Tata Motors gets biggest ever electric vehicle order; to supply 10,000 XPRES-T to BluSmart
Image for representation

Tata Motors recently bagged the biggest ever EV fleet order in India. The company has bagged an order for the supply of 10,000 XPRES-T EV units from BluSmart Electric Mobility, the auto major said in a statement. With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EV order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year, and will be used across the country for commuters, in turn, helps minimise the carbon footprint.

"Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra noted.

The company is delighted to continue its association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as 10,000 XPRES-T EVs (electric vehicles) will be deployed across the country, he added. "With our USD 50 million in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace," BluSmart Electric Mobility Co-Founder Anmol Singh Jaggi said.

Also read: Kolkata Police inducts 17 Tata Nexon EV into fleet on World Environment Day 2022

The company has covered 50 million clean kilometres and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform, he added. "We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India - from the country's largest fully-electric ride-hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs," Jaggi stated.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options: 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata MotorsTata Motors XPRES-TElectric vehiclesElectric car
Next
Story

Kolkata Police inducts 17 Tata Nexon EV into fleet on World Environment Day 2022

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Salman Khan Receives Threats: Police interrogates Lawrence Bishnoi - Sources