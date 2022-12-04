Tata Motors takes a jibe at Mahindra over electric vehicle sales, Jokingly compares Nexon EV to XUV400

Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker has a history of mocking rival automakers for a variety of reasons. While Tata has targeted its rival brands including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in the past for poor safety ratings, the brand has now taken to social media to take a dig at the Mahindra XUV400 over electric vehicle sales in India. In a picture uploaded on Tata's Tata Passenger Electric Mobility social media handles, Tata Motors has humorously compared the Tata Nexon EV with the Mahindra XUV400. The image reads '35,000 > 00' comparing Nexon EV sales with the Mahindra XUV400.

The Tata Nexon EV is the first-ever high-voltage made-in-India Electric SUV and with its capable nature and absence of a direct rival, the Nexon EV is the best selling electric car in the country, touching a remarkable sales number of 35,000 units in India. This makes Tata Nexon EV way ahead of its rivals and only electric car to achieve the milestone, prompting Tata Motors to promote the achievement on the social media.

However, doing so, Tata compared the Nexon EV with yet to be launched Mahindra XUV400, which is considered the direct rival of Tata Nexon EV MAX and will be the fastest made-in-India electric car, as per Mahindra. Revealed earlier, the Mahindra XUV400 is expected to be launched in India in January 2023 and will offer 400+ km of driving range.

Since Mahindra XUV400 is not launched yet, the brand campaign comparing Nexon EV with the Indian electric SUV has not gone well with the social media users. Many have pointed out at the Tata's intentions of mocking Mahindra for zero sales, when the vehicle has not hit the Indian roads. The Tata Nexon EV has two variants on sale - Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

Tata Nexon EV vs Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV400 features a 39.4 kWh battery pack, which comes mated to a 150 PS electric motor, belting out 310 Nm of peak torque. Resultantly, the 0-100 kmph sprint on the XUV400 takes only 8.3 seconds. The Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, has a 143 PS motor under the hood that generates 250 Nm, and it helps the Nexon EV Max do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9 seconds.

With a 40.5 kWh battery pack, the Tata Nexon EV Max offers a claimed range of 437 km, whereas the Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-claimed figure of 456 kilometres.