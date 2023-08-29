Tata Motors Unveils New Brand Identity For Passenger Electric Vehicle Division

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors and India's largest maker of electric cars has announced its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the EV business. This new identity with the core philosophy of "Move with Meaning," aims to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market, where the Indian automaker is retailing cars like Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV in the passenger car division. Tata has over 70 percent market share in the EV 4-wheeler space of India and has launched the new identity ahead of unveiling of new EV products in India.

These new EV products will include the 2023 Tata Nexon Electric Facelift, Tata Harrier EV among other products. As per Tata Motors, as the EV offering grows, customers expect a unique experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle and hence the TATA.ev is born, as their was a clear need for a new consumer-facing brand identity that strengthens commitment to the future of mobility.



The company also recently crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. To ‘Go Beyond’, the company has already declared its 3-phase EV strategy, with plans to offer different body styles at several accessible price points, meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

Key highlights of TATA.ev’s brand identity

The brand identity of TATA.ev, developed with Landor & Fitch, reflects the brand platform ‘Move with Meaning’ with sustainability at its core.

The Orbit: The ".ev" in the logo mark is enclosed within the Orbit. The dot pattern from Tata Motors’ branding is now made of larger circles in a distinct grid. This Orbit embodies how TATA.ev fosters a circular ecosystem of human and environmental interaction, all progressing toward creating a brighter future.

The brand colour: The brand’s distinct Evo Teal colour, a fusion of technology and sustainability, symbolizes TATA.ev’s innovation and tech-forward capabilities, while highlighting the brand’s commitment to move towards a sustainable future.

Inter Typeface: The open-source Inter typeface reflects modernity and accessibility. The adoption of an existing font was a decision born by the brand’s sustainability first approach.

The sound of TATA.ev: The intent with the motion and sonic logo is to balance between tradition and innovation, and create a feeling of progressing forward. The sound of the brand combines electronic circuits and a powerful ripple sound – truly inspired by the intersection of nature and technology.

The character: The ‘bridge’ element has been introduced to infuse character into the typography, imbuing the communication with a sense of motion and dynamism.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are entering a new era with TATA.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with the focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.”