Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to Chairman N Chandrasekaran; brand's 50,000th electric vehicle

Tata Motors, India’s largest electric car maker and homegrown automotive brand recently achieved a key milestone with the rollout of 50,000th EV in the country. The company rolled-out its 50000th EV, from its Pune-based production plant in the form of the Tata Nexon EV, which happens to be the best-selling electric car in the country and also the most affordable electric SUV in India. The Tata Nexon EV is offered in two trims in the country - the Tata Nexon EV Prime and the Tata Nexon EV Max. Tata Motors has now delivered the Tata Nexon EV to Mr. N Chandrasekaran - the Chairman of Tata Group.

Along with the Nexon EV, Tata Motors also retail Tata Tiago.ev and Tata Tigor EV in India. Combined, the Tata Motors's passenger electric vehicle division has most diverse and biggest EV portfolio in India.

"It gives us immense pride as we deliver our 50,000th EV, a Tata Nexon EV, to Mr. N Chandrasekaran - the Chairman of Tata Group. What started as his vision, has changed the way India perceives mobility. And it was only fitting to have this very special person be the owner of a milestone car - the 50,000th TATA EV. This was indeed a special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors. Here’s to many electrifying miles that lie ahead," wrote Tata Motors in a Instagram post.

Tata Motors is also the only automaker to offer an EV option for hatchback, sedan and SUV buyers in India. The company introduced features like Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode in budget electric cars. All products are powered by the high voltage Ziptron architecture, which is driven and proven for over 450 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrains.

Tata Motors is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in 5 years including cars like Tata Altroz EV, Tata Sierra EV, Curvv EV, and Avinya EV concepts.