Tata Nexon EV Becomes India's Best-Selling Electric Car, Achieves 50,000 Sales Milestone

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of the EV evolution in India, today announced the achievement of the 50,000 sales mark for India’s best selling EV, the Nexon EV. Since its launch in 2020, the Nexon EV has revolutionised the EV market in India by offering people first-hand EV experience as the vehicle of choice in their house, capable of covering long distances. The Nexon EV was launched to break all barriers of EV adoption for the Indian customer, and in-turn has become the product that has enabled India’s journey to electrified mobility.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50K in just 3 years. This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in-turn allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now. We hope more people experience the promise of an EV and evolve to electric.”

Powered by an enhanced range of 453 km, the Nexon EV successfully entered the India Book of Records by covering the ‘Fastest’ Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive in an EV. It completed the drive of 4003 km in just 95 hours and 46 minutes (under 4 days), successfully proving its ability to undertake multi-city trips. During the drive, the Nexon EV, which was driven just like any other car across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions, delivered an average real-world range of 300+km with ease. A total of 25 records were achieved in this record-breaking drive.

The Nexon EV contributes up to 15% to the total Nexon brand sales and is available in Prime, Max, and #Dark variants, with prices starting from INR 14.49 lakhs. As per the sales trend, many young buyers are opting for the Nexon EV. Also, Tata Motors recently introduced the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX at a starting price of INR 18.79 Lakh (ex-showroom, All India for the 3.3 kW AC charger). Enhanced with a superior and high tech feature upgrade, this top of the line variant of the MAX boasts of a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, high definition rear view camera and more.