Tata Nexon EV Facelift Teased Ahead Of September 7 Debut: Check Range, Features

Tata Nexon EV facelift is all set to come out of the covers on September 7, 2023. Before, the official unveiling event Tata Motors teased the upcoming electric car, just after the brand unveiled the ICE-powered Nexon Facelift. The ICE version of the car has been revamped with a new design and multiple changes. These updates in the SUV are expected to influence the electric version of the car as well. Furthermore, the car will have a new name as well. Based on the information provided in the teaser, the new car will be christened Nexon.ev.

The Tata Nexon.ev or the Tata Nexon EV Facelift will get new split headlamps along with the DRL covering the width of the bonnet on the SUV. Apart from that, the rear end of the car will also have similarities with its ICE cousin. For example, the car will have LED taillights with a light bar running across the bonnet. As part of the changes, the car might get new paint schemes, specific for the electric version of the car.

As part of the updated nomenclature, the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max will also see changes. The new variants might be named Medium Range and Long Range. It is to be noted that this naming pattern has been already used in the Tiago EV. However, these changes will be confirmed only once the brand unveils the model.

The updated HVAC controls, 10.25" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25" completely digital and programmable instrument display, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, and ventilated front seats will be shared with the ICE Nexon.

The powertrain of the Tata Nexon.ev is expected to be the same as the outgoing version. It will get the same 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery pack options. Without any changes, the car will have the same range of 312 km per charge for the small battery pack while it will have a 453 km range of the bigger battery pack. It is worth mentioning that the prices of the Tata Nexon.ev will be announced with the Nexon Facelift on September 14.