Tata Nexon EV fire: DRDO to lead investigation into fire incident

Defense Research and Development Organisation, a government agency, would lead the investigation into the Tata Nexon EV fire cars that occurred in Mumbai, reports Reuters.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:29 PM IST
  • Tata Motors also announced probing the incident
  • DRDO was also involved in the investigation of previous EV fires
  • The company said this is a first such instance

The government has directed the DRDO to lead an investigation into a fire that occurred in a Tata Nexon electric vehicle, which the automaker described as an "isolated thermal incident." One of the company's electric cars was engulfed in flames in a viral social media video. The video showed firefighters fighting a fire in a Nexon electric vehicle (EV) in a Mumbai suburb.

Defense Research and Development Organisation, a government agency, would lead the investigation, the official said. "A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation," India`s biggest manufacturer of electric cars said in a statement.

The company said this was the first such incident, having sold more than 30,000 EVs, the bulk of which are its Nexon model. The incident follows a spate of e-scooter fires that have triggered an investigation by the Indian government.

Also read: Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, here’s what the company has to say

Initial findings of the federal probe into three e-scooter makers, including SoftBank-backed Ola Electric, found faulty battery cells and modules to be the leading cause of fires, Reuters reported last month.

Electrification is the cornerstone of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s climate change and carbon reduction agenda. EVs are also seen as a way to help India to cut its oil import bill and reduce pollution in major cities.

India wants electric models to make up 30% of total passenger car sales in the country by 2030, up from about 1% today, and e-scooters and e-bikes to account for 80% of total two-wheeler sales, up from about 2%.

With inputs from Reuters

TataTata MotorsTata Nexon EV fireTata Nexon EV

