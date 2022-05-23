हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tata Nexon EV MAX

Tata Nexon EV Max: 5 big changes over regular Nexon EV

The ‘Max’ suffix aids the Tata Nexon with a longer range and bigger battery, but let’s discuss how different it is from the regular avatar of the Nexon.

Tata Nexon EV Max

The newest EV on sale in the country is the Tata Nexon EV Max. The suffix - Max, aids the first high-voltage indigenous EV with more range and lesser range anxiety. The starting price of the Nexon EV Max is Rs 17.74 lakh, whereas the standard model is priced from Rs 14.79 lakh onwards. Although dimensions remain the same, a lot has been altered on the Nexon EV to make it flex that “Max” moniker. How exactly does it manage to differentiate itself from the Nexon EV? Well, take a read to know the 5 big changes that the Nexon EV Max gets over the Nexon EV.

More power, range, and performance

Tata Nexon EV Max Battery Pack

Tata Motors has upsized the battery pack on the Nexon EV Max. The larger 40.2 kWh battery helps it do with an increased claimed range of 437 kilometers, whereas the Nexon EV has a claimed driving range of 312 kilometers only. The Nexon EV Max also boasts increased power and torque figures of 143 PS and 250 Nm, respectively. These numbers have helped in lowering down the 0-100 kmph timing to under 9 seconds.

AC fast charging capability

With the larger battery pack, the Nexon EV would’ve taken longer to juice up. Hence, Tata Motors is offering a faster 7.2 kW AC fast charger that takes around 6.5 hours to charge the electric SUV. Its standard counterpart, however, comes with a 3.3 kW AC charger. With the same, the Nexon EV takes around 15 hours for a 0-100% charge.

Also read - Tesla electric cars can be hacked, researcher showcases digital lock's vulnerability

Multi-mode regenerative braking

Tata Nexon EV Max Multi-mode Regenerative Braking

The Nexon EV was initially launched with a fixed setting for regenerative braking. This time around, Tata Motors is offering a total of 4 modes for the regenerative braking system. Hence, the user can decide the amount of intervention needed in terms of regenerative braking.

Intensi Teal paint scheme

The Nexon EV Max is available in three paint schemes - Intensi Teal, Pristine White, and Daytona Grey. The Intensi Teal is the newest on the list, and it remains exclusive to the long-range iteration of the Nexon EV.

Reduced ground clearance

Tata Motors has managed to fit the larger battery pack without reducing the numbers for the boot capacity and rear legroom. The company decided to take a hit on the Nexon EV’s ground clearance, instead. Consequently, the Nexon EV Max has a ground clearance of 190 mm - 15 mm lesser than the regular iteration of the Nexon EV.

