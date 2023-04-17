Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition First Look Review: Top 5 Things About It

The new buzzwords in the Indian automotive industry are - SUVs, electric cars, and of course, the option of a black paint scheme. The last one is often made available in the form of a limited edition with all bits painted black. For starters, this trend was kickstarted by Tata Motors. Undoubtedly, the Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India. However, only the Tata Nexon EV Prime Dark Edition was available until now. Sold with more range - Tata Nexon EV Max was kept away with higher suxx appeal. But not anymore! The homegrown brand has now introduced the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. In fact, it gets a lot more features than every other trim in the complete Nexon range. So, here are the top 5 things making it stand out from the rest.

Larger Touchscreen Infotainment Unit

The Nexon EV Max Dark borrows some parts from the bin of the Red Dark Edition of the Harrier. Yes, the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display is robbed from that very bucket. It is a high-res display, and the touch response is very crisp. Also, in our initial usage as we spent some time playing with it, no lag was observed, whatsoever. Thereby increasing our expectations for real-world test results.

High-Definition Reverse Camera

In addition to the high-res display, the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition has also picked up the HD camera from the very bin. The reverse camera delivers better quality and perspective while reversing the car. The increased resolution of both the camera and screen also helps in increasing the overall graphics. Dynamic guidelines are a part of the package, helping in easing out the whole reversing exercise.

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

The new infotainment unit on the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition further comes with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Earlier, connections could only be established via wires. The new wireless connectivity suite can put an end to the use of wire completely if the phone supports wireless charging.

Voice Commands In 6 Regional Languages

Over 180 voice commands are now a part of the convenience package on the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition with 6 regional languages being accepted. Tata Motors is claiming that the system can intercept the mixtures of two languages, like Hindi-English, English-Bengali and so on.

Most-Loaded Variant

None of the aforementioned features is available on any other variant of the Nexon. Yes, the Dark Edition of Nexon EV can be bought in the Prime iteration, but it gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen with an archaic camera and supports wired screen mirroring options.