Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs 19.04 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 19.04 lakhs (ex-showroom). Extending the Dark range, the new electric SUV will be available in two trims: XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX (Rs 19.54 lakhs, ex-showroom) with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for customers across the country. With the new edition, the SUV gets changes in its aesthetics as well as feature list.

The Nexon EV Max Dark will be the first model carrying the Nexon moniker to have a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment system by HARMAN with a high-resolution High Definition (HD) display with Android Auto Apple Carplay over WiFi, HD rearview camera, the voice assistant in 6 regional languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new user interface (UI).

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes with a signature midnight black coloured body with charcoal grey alloy wheels, satin black humanity line, projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, exclusive Dark mascot on the fender, shark fin antenna and roof rails on the exterior, enhancing the overall bold stance of the car.

Inside the cabin, the car gets a jewelled control knob, glossy piano black dashboard with a signature tri-arrow pattern, dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, Dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations and EV blue highlight stitches and the Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches.

Furthermore, the Nexon EV Max Dark comes with a host of features. Additions like Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, Front Leatherette Ventilated Seats, Air purifier with AQI Display, Steering Mounted Controls, and 17.78 cm (7”)TFT digital instrument cluster with the full graphic display are just some of the enhancements that have this car rated high on the comfort and convenience scale. It also flaunts all the safety and connected features along with the specifications of the top-end model.