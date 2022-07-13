The recently launched upgraded version of the Tata Nexon EV SUV in the form of the Tata Nexon EV Max will now be dearer now in the Indian market. After the hike, Tata Nexon EV Max will have a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, while the top variant of the SUV will now be priced at Rs 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price hike for the electric SUV comes as no surprise as Tata Motors recently announced a price hike of 0.55 percent across its model range. The price hike is effective from July 9 for all the models, with the amount of increase depending on the variant and model of the car. The price hike has been attributed to rising input costs to produce the cars by Tata Motors.

The leasing amount for the Nexon EV Dark XZ+ version has increased by 20,000. The variation now costs Rs. 16,49,000 (ex-showroom). The most expensive Nexon EV model, the Dark XZ+ Lux, has witnessed a price increase of 35,000 and will now cost 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

All of the models of the recently released Tata Nexon EV Max have seen the most price increases. A uniform price increase of 60,000 has been applied to each of the four variations. Tata Nexon EV Max will now cost between 18.34 lakh and 19.84 lakh following the price increase (ex-showroom).