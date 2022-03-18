Tata Nexon EV receives a price hike of Rs 25,000; check new prices here

Tata Motors has raised the prices of its Nexon EV by Rs 25,000 across the board, bringing the cost to between Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the Nexon is the best-selling EV in India.

The Nexon EV's success is due in part to its price range, though it has a shorter range than competitors like MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. With 127 horsepower and 245 Nm, it is claimed to have a range of 312 km on a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux, with the latter two also available in a Dark Edition with an all-black theme and Midnight Black exterior paint. A tyre pressure monitor and a tyre puncture repair kit are also provided, along with the blacked-out alloy wheels.

Tata Motors is working on an extended range version of the Nexon EV, which will have a larger 40 kWh battery pack and will be Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh more expensive. It is scheduled to be available in a few months.

With a 30 percent larger battery pack, the updated Nexon EV should have a range of over 400 kilometres in the local test cycle, with a real-world range of 300-320 kilometres helping it to close the range deficit to its competition.

