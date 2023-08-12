Tata Nexon EV, Tigor EV Get Massive Discount Of Up To Rs 80,000

Tata Motors recently celebrated the sales milestone of rolling out 1 lakh electric vehicles. Furthermore, the automaker commands a significant share when it comes to the Indian electric car market. Specifically, the brand holds the majority share in the Indian car scene. To boost the sales number even more the electric car manufacturer is offering discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on its various models including the Tata Nexon EV electric and Tata Tigor EV, as per Carblog India's report. Here are the details of the offers on these models.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV commands huge popularity in the Indian market. Hence, the model also reaps the benefits in terms of sales numbers. Currently, the car is sold in two variants in the Indian market, namely, Nexon EV Prime and NExon EV Max. Presently, Prime is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 56,000, Similarly, Max has benefits of up to Rs 61,000.



The Prime variant of the electric SUV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Li-ion battery offering an ARAI-certified range of 312 km on a single charge. The battery powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 127 hp of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The car is sold in the Indian market in five trim levels including two trims of the Dark Edition. The price of the electric car starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive Dark XZ+ variant.

The Nexon EV MAX model, in comparison, uses a larger 40.5 kWh Li-ion battery to power the same motor, producing a peak power output of 141 hp and torque of 250 Nm. Because of the bigger battery pack the Nexon EV Max offers an increased MIDC range of 453 km. Credit to the electric motor, the car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9 seconds.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV is being sold with a discount of up to Rs 80,000. The offer comprises of cash discounts, exchange offers, corporate discounts, additional warranty or accessories. The car uses a 26 kWh battery pack with 350 V Ziptron technology, resulting in a maximum output of 75 PS and 170 Nm in terms of power and torque. The EV can be charged from 0-80 percent using a conventional 15A wall outlet in around 7.5 hours, but the DC fast charger can complete the task in just 59 minutes. Under ideal circumstances, the ARAI-certified range is roughly 315 kilometers. Currently, the car is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom)