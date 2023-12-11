Tata Power To Setup Over 500 Fast & Ultra-Fast EV Chargers Across India In Partnership With IOCL

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power Group Company and one of the leading EV Charging solutions providers, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to install 500+ fast & ultra-fast EV charging points across multiple IOCL retail outlets. These EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral. This strategic collaboration focuses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities.

Mr. Virendra Goyal, Head -Business Development-EV Charging, Tata Power said "Our partnership with IOCL is a strategic move towards establishing a robust EV charging network in the country. Leveraging IOCL's extensive presence, Tata Power will set up fast and superfast charging points in multiple regions, contributing to accessibility and inclusivity for a sustainable electric mobility future.”

Also Read - Modified Harley-Davidson X440 Examples Showcased At IBW Are All Amazing - PICS

Tata Power is committed to enhancing the EV user experience through tech integration and innovative solutions. EV users will have a dual advantage of a seamless EV charging experience through the ‘Tata Power EZ Charge’ app and ‘IndianOil e-Charge’ mobile app that can be used to locate and book the chargers at their convenience.

Representing IOCL, Sh. Saumitra Shrivastava, Executive Director (Retail-N&E) expressed the Corporation’s commitment to adapting to the rising trend of electric vehicle penetration. "IOCL envisages to provide 10,000 EV Charging Stations by 2024 transforming retail network to complete energy solutions outlets. With more than 6,000 EV charging stations at present, the company plans to keep expanding its reach. Our strategic partnership with Tata Power is poised to play a pivotal role in responding to this transformative shift. We at IOCL are geared up to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in this area, ensuring a seamless transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly mobility paradigm."

Mr. K Navin Charan, Chief General Manager, Retail Transformation, IOCL; Mr. Soumitra Chakraborty, Chief General Manager, Marketing Strategy, IOCL, and Mr. Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development – EV Charging, Tata Power were present during the MoU signing ceremony along with officials from IOCL and Tata Power.