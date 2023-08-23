Tata Punch EV Spotted Testing Ahead Of Official Launch: Check Details

Tata Motors is planning on expanding its electric vehicle lineup in India. As part of the plan, the EV manufacturer is working on launching the new Tata Punch EV, which was recently spotted testing on public roads. The recent test mule of the Punch EV was spotted at a charging station and hence has fueled the anticipations of a recent launch of the new electric vehicle. Currently, the auto major sells Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV on sale in India. Among these, the electric SUV Nexon is among the best-selling EVs in India.

The pictures of the Tata Punch EV test mule were shared on social media by an Instagram page B.chow. Based on the new pictures, the Punch EV will receive a few cosmetic changes when compared to the ICE version. Some of the major changes in the design include a charging slot in the front end of the car. Furthermore, changes in the bumper design can be expected as a part of the updates. It might get the tri-arrow element as in other electric vehicles of the manufacturer.

Adding to it, the car seems to have alloy wheels, which seem to be very similar to the ones on Tata Tiago EV. However, the design of the wheels can be changed in the production version of the car. Furthermore, it seems to have a rear-disc brake as well, which is not something available on the ICE version.

The interiors of the Tata Punch EV will also be impacted by the changes in terms of the cabin layout. To make the design EV-friendly, the car will now get a rotary dial similar to other vehicles in Tata Motors' lineup. Furthermore, it can get an electronic parking brake to replace the manual unit. As part of the basic changes, the instrument cluster needs to be updated to display EV-relevant information. It also seems to have a 7-inch infotainment screen which is expected to make its way to the production version.

Although the Punch EV's exact powertrain specifications are currently unclear, it is most likely that the car will use Ziptron technology, which also powers EVs like the Tata Tiago and Nexon. There are numerous battery packs available with various ranges.