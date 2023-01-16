Tata Sierra confirmed to make a comeback in year 2024 as EV and petrol SUV to rival Jimny, Thar

Tata Sierra will be the company’s lifestyle offering that will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar. The Sierra first made its debut in the 90s, and then at the 2020 Auto Expo as a concept. This year, the homegrown brand showcased the Tata Sierra Concept as the 2023 Auto Expo, but in a near-production avatar. While the design had a lot in common with the original Sierra and the concept showcased at the previous motor show. Well, the company also revealed that the Sierra will finally make it to production in the year 2024 with multiple powertrain options.

The company will sell the Tata Sierra with both turbo-petrol engine and an electric powertrain. Also, Tata Motors has revealed that the company is developing two turbo-petrol engines displacing 1.2L and 1.5L of cubic capacity. The latter of the two is likely to be used on the Sierra, and it will also be E20 compatible. The Sierra Concept was initially unveiled as an electric vehicle only. However, now the company has revealed its future plans.

Also read - Tata Sierra EV near-production SUV unveiled at Auto Expo 2023: IN PICS

Furthermore, the design of the Sierra EV will remain like the concept for a major part, as much as 80 per cent. Over to the front, it will get a lightbar extending across the width of the Sierra. Moreover, a chunky skid plate will sit beneath the front bumper, which utilises a piano-black finish in abundance. The body-painted b-pillar, along with a neatly-designed c-pillar, giving it a single glass pane-like effect as was the case with the first-gen Sierra. The rear end boasts an upright appeal. Also, there’s some cohesion in the design as the tail lamps follow a similar suite as front LED DRLs. Furthermore, the bumper gets a silver scuff plate like the front end.