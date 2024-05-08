UK-based R&D company DG Innovate has announced its India entry through a Joint Venture with EVage Motors. The companies will work to develop solutions for sustainable mobility and energy storage. According to the company, the joint venture will allow DGI to pursue a faster, lower-cost route to manufacturing in India. They also plan to develop the world's most efficient electric motor with 98.5% efficiency.



As part of the agreement, DGI will partner with EVage to manufacture its proprietary Pareta electric drive system in Punjab. Together, the companies will target the Asian EV market and will offer ing electric trucks. The joint venture will be 60% owned by DGI and 40% by EVage.



According to Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, DGI CEO, “Asia is a critical market for the EV industry, and India in particular benefits from a leading manufacturing platform that will allow us to deploy our products at top speed and competitive costs."

DGI has also appointed Pierre Pellerey as a consultant to the company. He brings over 15 years of experience in motor design: his work has been key to the development of the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Model S Plaid, as well as Dyson’s flagship V10 motor. "Pierre’s motor designs power over 3 million electric vehicles to date, and his contribution will be key to driving the JV forward," said the company.

DGI and EVage claimed that they will manufacture the world’s most efficient motor, leveraging EVage’s Modular Miniature Manufacturing (Mcube) micro-factory.