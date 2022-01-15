Tesla Delays the production of Cybertruck again, production to start in 2023

People have been waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck for a long time. However, the truck was brought in front of the world by Elon Musk himself. Still, the truck is not ready for the market. Tesla was supposed to start the production of the truck at the start of 2023, but the plans of production have been delayed further. As per the reports, the Cybertruck will go into the production phase by the end of the year.

The production has been delayed as the makers want to upgrade the truck's features to attract even more consumers. This move has have been made in light of recent updates made in the segment. Now the truck will be given upgrades in features to take on the competition. After the announcement in 2019, the production was supposed to get off production in 2021; now, it is now due somewhere at the start of 2023.

As per the reports, Tesla will now produce only a limited number of Cybertrucks in the first quarter of 2023. Tesla has a hold in the SUV and the sedan segment, but they have a loose grip in the truck market. Ford and Rivian Automotive highly dominate the truck market in the USA which is a very popular segment in America. To make its presence felt in the segment Cybertruck is a necessity for Tesla.

Ford and Rivian already have an edge over Tesla. They are also ahead of Tesla in the electric car market. In addition to that Ford is amping up the production of the F-150 lightning truck with 150,000 vehicles ahead of its arrival this spring at U.S. dealers. In a tweet related to Cybertruck musk said, "Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it`s not over!" He also said he will provide an updated product road map on Tesla`s Jan. 26 earnings call.

