Tesla Model X Plaid delivered with misaligned tyres and body, details here

Tesla Model X Plaid worth $131,190 (Rs 1.0 crore) should be a very rewarding experience, especially if you get to drive it but Ethan Joseph's experience wasn't so enjoyable.

Due to several quality control issues and most importantly safety concerns, including a set of mismatched tyres, Ethan had to reject the delivery of his Model X in March 2022, after waiting for months since his initial order back in August 2021.

The mismatched tyres and panel gaps in his new Tesla Model X Plaid that Ethan shared on social media have gone viral. In the front, Ethan's new car was fitted with Michelin Latitude Sport 3 summer tyres measuring 255/45R20 and at the rear, it was fitted with Continental CrossContact LX Sport touring all-season tyres measuring 275/45R20.

As a result of the different tread patterns, make, compound, and grip levels of front and rear, this tri-motor, electric SUV with 1,034 PS of power would have easily spun out of control. The SUV had other issues as well, including misaligned body panels and dirty interiors and exteriors.

Is it normal for the Plaid X to have two different brands of tires at delivery? Front set are Michelins. Back set are Continentals. @elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/XBSkrEwPiQ — Ethan Joseph (@EZebroni) March 3, 2022

Following the owner's rejection of the delivery, a new estimated delivery date for July 2022 was given, which is 11 months following the owner's order. Ethan managed to talk on the phone with Tesla to sort things out.

Tesla has been criticized for its poor quality control procedures before, but mismatched tyres raise the stakes dramatically.

