Tesla Model Y electric crossover spotted doing testing in India

The Indian car market is considered one of the most lucrative markets in the world. As a result, the American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is preparing to enter in India.

Since the Model Y was spotted testing in India, Tesla may begin operations in the country with its two most affordable models, the Model 3 and the Model Y. Tesla Club India posted a photo of the Tesla Y with the Maharashtra number plate on its Twitter account.

Internationally, both the 5- and 7-seat models of the Model Y are offered on the same platform as the Tesla Model 3. It is also similar to the Model 3 as both car shares many components with each other such as the front section, wide LED taillights and more.

Read also: First private EV charging point installed in South Delhi’s Munirka residence

On the global market, the car is available with both AWD and performance options. On both trim levels, dual electric motors are offered along with all-wheel drive. A full charge range of 505 km has been claimed for the Long Range, compared to 480 km for the Performance.

In Pune. Seems like some Testing is still going on. Thanks @Nitesh6604 for sharing the pic. pic.twitter.com/naz8XK4Rq1 — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) February 5, 2022

In regard to Tesla's entry in India, the company is currently negotiating tax cuts with the government of India on fully imported electric vehicles. Tesla, however, does not intend to qualify for any additional tax exemptions. Instead, the government says it should locally assemble its vehicles in India, as is the norm in the country. As of now, it appears Tesla cars won't arrive on Indian shores until sometime in the future.

Live TV

#mute