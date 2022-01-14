Tokyo based startup unveils ultra-compact electric flying car, check here

A Tokyo-based aero tech startup - SkyDrive - unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.

The flying car has completed testing for piloted flight. People from around the world taking the pilot seat of full-scale SD-03. SkyDrive's flying car is designed to vertically take off and land with superb stability and this emission-free electric vehicle enables fast and safe door-to-door transportation anywhere, including uses for emergency rescue.

SkyDrive was established in July 2018 with the mission of "Leading a once-in-a-century mobility revolution." Since then, it has been furthering its development of flying cars and cargo drones and working in partnership with others to promote the shared vision of a future world where people can use air mobility as a means of transportation in their daily lives.

SkyDrive recently advanced toward commercialization with the Japanese transportation ministry's acceptance of its type certificate application for SD-05 - a major milestone that no other flying vehicle developers have reached in Japan. Model SD-05 is currently under development and eyed as an air taxi for World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

"The SD-03 model is the culmination of our expertise in drone technologies and aerodynamic engineering. What we want to see in the future is that SkyDrive's emission-free vehicles take off from and land in your parking lot and helipads atop buildings, making door-to-door air travel a realistic choice of daily urban transportation," SkyDrive Chief Operating Officer Takehiro Sato said. "We are working harder and faster than ever to make this once-in-a-century mobility revolution a reality,” he further said.

CES is one of the world's largest technology trade shows that takes place annually in Las Vegas. CES 2021 made history by bringing together more than 2,000 companies, including 700 startups online - a scale unheard of for all-digital events. CES will return to Las Vegas in 2022 while also holding digital exhibitions. At CES 2020 held prior to the new Covid-19 pandemic, 4,600 companies showcased 20,000 new products and services.

