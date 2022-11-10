Top 5 upcoming electric cars to LAUNCH in India soon - Mahindra XUV400, BYD ATTO 3 and more

Electric cars are praised for their performance, environment-friendly nature, and neck-snapping acceleration runs. In the Indian market, the paradigm shift to adopt electric mobility has already started taking shape. Thankfully, homegrown carmakers are also taking steps to help the new technology evolve, but it has remained out of access for mass-market buyers or we should say the entry-level car market. Now, a couple of affordable entry-level cars are ready to make their entry in the Indian market that will certainly help in revolutionising the Indian car market as these models will be able to replace the existing mass-market ICE models. Well, read the list to find out what these cars are.

Citroen C3 Electric

The French brand has just launched the Citroen C3 hatchback in India, and it is managing to clock 3-digit sales numbers on the tally with its new model. The company has started testing the electrified iteration of the Citroen C3 in India, it will sit on the rather affordable end of the EV band. A 300 km range on a full charge can be expected, along with a slightly higher price tag than the ICE model.

Mahindra XUV400

Another car of Indian origin on this list is the Mahindra XUV400, which is slated to launch early next year. The electric SUV has been already unveiled in the country, and it gets a range of around 456 km. The Mahindra XUV400 can do 0-100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds, with its peak torque of 310 Nm.

BYD ATTO 3

BYD has just unveiled its second product for our market - BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, and soon after the exercise, it has received a 5-star crash test rating by Euro NCAP. The India-spec model gets a 60.48 kWh battery pack that sends juice to a front axle-mounted electric motor, boasting a peak power output of 201 hp and 310 Nm of max torque. As a result, the BYD Atto 3 can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The second-largest carmaker of the country will also get on to the EV bandwagon soon. As per speculations, it is expected to be either an affordable entry-level hatchback developed ground-up or the electrified version of the Venue that will go against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and upcoming Mahindra XUV400.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV, first showcased at Geneva Motor Show in 2019, is expected to hit the markets soon. The hatchback is expected to have similar looks as the ICE version though it will likely have a similar powertrain as in the Nexon EV. The new EV is expected to have connectivity features.