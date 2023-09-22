TVS e-OMC: All You Need To Know About India’s First Electric Racing Series

TVS Motor Company, the Indian two-wheeler maker has announced the debut of India's first-ever Electric Racing Championship. Named the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC), the series will make its debut at the 4th round of INMRC on September 29, 2023 and 8 riders hand picked by TVS Racing will race on the all-new TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) race motorcycles. Here's all you need to know about the India's first ever electric motorcycle racing series:

Key highlights of the championship

1) TVS Racing e-OMC will debut at the 4th round of Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC)

2) The first round of the championship will witness 8 participating riders who are hand picked

3) Participants will ride atop TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles which are specially developed for this championship

4) The bike gets highest power-to-weight in its class with a liquid cooled motor & high efficiency liquid cooled motor controller

5) It gets Carbon fibre battery case that also acts as stressed member of the chassis

6) Custom built advanced Battery Management System with race special algorithms for several advanced configuration controls and high levels of safety

7) Carbon fibre fairing with best-in-class lowest coefficient of drag

8) Unique livery combining body paint of TVS Racing Factory colours and sustainability inspired graphics

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor has been championing racing ever since we started India's first factory racing team. TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motorsports aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road' philosophy.

In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India's first ever EV two wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Racing takes great pride in being the propagators of offering a platform for racers to hone and showcase their skills and following their passion for racing. We have been the frontrunners in the segment, whether it was pioneering the TVS OMC in India in 1994, and expanding it in women's and rookie class, or being the first Indian manufacturer to foray with the Asia One Make Championship or participate in the Dakar Rally. With the TVS Racing e-OMC, we take a monumental step into redefining the future of racing."