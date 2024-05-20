TVS iQube Now Gets 5 New Variants And Fast Charging; Check Details 

TVS Motor Company has expanded its iQube electric scooter lineup, introducing five variants at a recent event in Delhi. This expansion includes three new battery options: a 2.2 kWh unit, a 3.4 kWh unit, and a 5.1 kWh unit. The company also announced that deliveries for the ST variant will commence soon. The new variants are priced between Rs 85,000 and Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Entry-Level Variants

The base model of the TVS iQube is now available with two battery options: the new 2.2 kWh pack and the 3.4 kWh pack. The 2.2 kWh variant, priced at the lower end, features a 5-inch colour TFT screen, turn-by-turn navigation, crash and tow alerts, and two new colour options. It comes with a 950W charger, boasting a fast charging time of just two hours. This variant offers a range of up to 75 km on a single charge.

Mid-Range ST Variant

The 3.4 kWh variant, part of the ST series, is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). This model offers a range of up to 100 km on a single charge. Notable features include a 7-inch colour TFT screen, voice assist integrated with Alexa, a tire pressure monitoring system, digital document storage, over 100 connected features, and 32 litres of under-seat storage. It can reach a top speed of 78 km/h.

Premium ST Variants

At the top of the range is the iQube ST variant with a 5.1 kWh battery pack, priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This high-end model provides a range of around 150 km on a single charge and includes most of the features found in the 3.4 kWh variant, such as the 7-inch colour TFT screen and extensive connected features. The ST variants are available in four colour options: Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, and Starlight Blue.