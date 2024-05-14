TVS Motor Launches New Variants Of iQube Electric Scooter: Details

TVS Motor Company has introduced new variants of its electric scooter, the TVS iQube, i.e. TVS iQube 2.2 kWh Variant and ST series Variant.

The newly launched variant of the TVS iQube comes equipped with a 2.2 kWh battery. This electric scooter is priced at Rs 94,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). With a top speed of 75 kmph, the iQube 2.2 kWh variant features a 950W charger for quick charging. It achieves a 0-80% charge in just two hours.

The scooter is equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT screen, offering clear visibility and easy access to essential information. It includes advanced features like vehicle crash and tow alert, turn-by-turn navigation, Distance to Empty indicator, and a spacious 30-litre under-seat storage compartment for added convenience.

Customers can choose from Walnut Brown and Pearl White colour options, adding a touch of style to their riding experience.

TVS iQube ST Series

In addition to the 2.2 kWh variant, TVS Motor Company also unveiled the TVS iQube ST series, offering customers a wider range of battery options to suit their specific requirements. The iQube ST series includes the following variants:

3.4 kWh Variant: Priced at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), this model features a 3.4 kWh battery, a 950W charger, and a range of 100 km. It boasts a 7-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen, voice Assist with Alexa integration, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), digital document storage, and ample under-seat storage space.

5.1 kWh Variant: Positioned as the flagship model with the largest battery capacity, this variant starts at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It offers a 5.1 kWh battery, a 950W charger, a range of 150 kilometres, and a host of advanced features similar to the 3.4 kWh variant.

The TVS iQube variants, including the 2.2 kWh model and the iQube ST series, will be available for purchase at 434 TVS showrooms across India. Customers can choose from a range of attractive colour options, including Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, Starlight Blue, Walnut Brown, and Pearl White.