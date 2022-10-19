Ultraviolette F77 electric bike to get 300 Km battery range; bookings to start from October 23

Ultraviolette, the Indian EV startup has announced that the upcoming and company's first electric bike Ultraviolette F77 will get an industry-leading IDC range of 300 km on a single charge on the top-end variant of the F77. The F77 comes with a 2.5X higher battery capacity than existing EV 2Ws in India, the highest battery capacity of any EV 2W in India. Customers in India can pre-book their F77 starting on October 23, 2022. Till date, the F77 has received over 70,000 pre launch booking interests from 190 countries, as per the brand.

The Ultraviolette F77 will come in 3 variants - Airstrike, Shadow and Laser, each of which have been designed to reflect a certain identity and personality. As per the brand, rigorous in-house testing has been done through the F77’s R&D journey, including extensive simulation, dyno and on-road testing, power cycling, and extreme off-road testing. The F77’s battery has also been put through accelerated ageing and thermal stress testing to ensure the reliable and robust power delivery mechanism to customers.

Speaking aNarayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette stated, “When we set out to build India's first high performance electric motorcycle, we knew right from the beginning that battery tech, and design would be one of the most critical aspects in making the F77 one of the most anticipated and desirable electric vehicles in the country. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the last 5 years and are able to bring in the best from aerospace, aviation, and consumer electronics to create the most advanced electric motorcycle in India, by every standard. We have always believed that we can create world-leading technology and design here in India, and we hope that the benchmark set by us is a starting point in the development of cutting-edge technologies and reliable electric vehicles by many.”

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette added, “We have invested equal amounts of time and energy into the R&D of the F77’s battery as much as into the development and design of the motorcycle. We have gone through five generations of battery development and 14 generations of BMS advancements as a result of our unflinching commitment to developing the most robust and reliable power architecture of any electric vehicle in the industry.”