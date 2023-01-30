Ultraviolette F77 Review: Is India's Fastest Electric Motorcycle a Capable EV or Just a Gimmick?

A paradigm shift in the automotive industry is happening as electric mobility options slowly take the reins from internal combustion vehicles, at least in the performance car space. A similar fate is expected in the two-wheeler business too. But currently, scooters remain the torch-bearer of this race. However, the Ultraviolette F77 is anticipated to turn the tables as consumer deliveries begin soon. After all, it is the fastest indigenous electric motorcycle, and it also gets the largest battery pack ever seen on an Indian electric two-wheeler. So does it gets enough to drool Indian buyers? Well, we swung our leg over to find out what exactly the Ultraviolette F77 has on its side.

Super naked motorcycles look brute with a mass-forward stance helping them with beefy road presence and sinister appeal. The Ultraviolette F77 intelligently follows this suit. Since it misses out on a multi-cylinder powerplant and gets a large battery pack in its place, the fairing hides the suitcase-like battery. Keeping the wind away from the motorcycle is another job that fairings do. Although, this electric motorcycle misses out on a proper super-sport-like front fairing and visor.

The F77 does get a sharply-designed LED headlamp cluster, and the front forks are covered under plastic panels. Yes, they will keep away from a lot of dust this way. The tank on the F77 gets a cap, which hides the charging port. The tail is slim and high with a split-type seat. Ultraviolette has used clever design bits on their motorcycle. For example, the winglets visible on the fairing also double up as crash protectors. Moreover, the setup for the rear-view mirrors looks interesting too.

The Ultraviolette F77 rides on a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels that measure 17 inches. On the whole, the F77 looks menacing. The overall silhouette of the motorcycle can make you go crazy about its looks. If we had to nitpick, it won’t be the fit-finish on this electric motorcycle, because that is very-well taken care of. The fairings do add some visual bulk, which looks odd from certain angles.

Ultraviolette F77 Review: Packed with Tech?

Unlike other electric two-wheelers, the Ultraviolette F77 misses out on a host of finicky features, which we are happy about. It gets all the practical bits, including a 5-inch screen for the instrument cluster, which offers a lot of information. Besides, there’s a MapmyIndia interface for navigation duties. Well, this is an intelligent add-on. Moreover, boosting the practicality quotient are connectivity options and bi-directional parking modes. The latter helps the rider in walking the bike in forward and reverse modes with a speed of 3 kmph. Of course, we did use it a lot during the shoot.

Ultraviolette F77 Review: Performance-friendly Package?

The Ultraviolette F77 is available in two variants - Original and Recon, and we rode the latter. After all, the Recon is more powerful with 29 kW of peak power and 95 Nm of max torque. Also, it has a bigger 10.3 kWh battery pack, aiding it with a claimed range of 307 km. The F77 also gets USD forks on the front and a monoshock on the rear, which offer preload adjustability. The motorcycle uses dual-channel ABS, and it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8 seconds, while 60 kmph shows up in only 3.4 seconds. There are three riding modes on offer - Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. The last one is the most fun of all.

Yes, the motorcycle looks powerful and lucrative on paper. In the real world, it doesn’t fail on the expectations either. The F77 just feels like an automatic ICE motorcycle, which is the best aspect of the riding experience. The manufacturer has managed to ace the on-off throttle transitions, and as a result, it fails to be twitchy. The acceleration curve is unlike any other electric two-wheeler we have ridden so far. There are 3 modes for regenerative braking, which manage to mimic the engine braking character too.

With a capable chassis and a chunky aluminium swing arm, the handling is a strong characteristic of the F77. It can go around corners fast and low and straight-line stability is commendable too. However, we felt the suspension could've offered more damping and compression. The braking setup gets the job done just right, but some more initial bite will be appreciated.

Talking of tyres, a 110-section on the front and 150-section on the rear is what F77 uses, and the grip from the MRFs used is high. Ergonomically, the F77 is a thorough super-naked. It gets clip-on bars and high-set pegs, resulting in an aggressive riding posture. For long hauls, it won’t be very comfortable, we felt. Also, the saddle sits 800 mm high off the ground.

Ultraviolette F77 Review: Real-world Range?

Coming down to the most important subject of this exam - range. Claimed at 307 kmph, the F77 delivered a shade over 250 kilometres on a full charge. It should be noted that we were wringing the throttle hard, in the Nandi Hill section of Bengaluru. Therefore, we had inclines to face, and the 250 km range felt apt.

Ultraviolette F77 Review: In Summation!

Priced at Rs 4.55 lakh, ex-showroom, the Ultraviolette F77’s Recon trim feels a little expensive to us. The motorcycle has a lot of potential, and it does offer confidence in tonnes. The overall riding experience is seamless too, and a bag full of practical features only makes it more alluring. The scarce charging network in the country and its price, however, made us think about it twice. The aggressive styling, high fit-finish levels, and ballistic performance made us fall for it everytime we stared at it, touched it, and rode it.