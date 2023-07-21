Ultraviolette F77 Rivalling Raptee Electric Motorcycle's Design Leaks Via Patent Drawings

Electric motorcycles are slowly gaining traction in the Indian market. The Revolt RV400 and Ultraviolette F77 remain the top picks of the Indian audience. Based on their success, other brands are also preparing for their entry into the market. We recently came across a patent filing of Raptee Energy’s electric motorcycle. The filing also gives a glimpse of the electric motorcycle’s design. The sketch gives a hint that it could be a direct rival of the Ultraviolette F77. The patent was registered in May this year, thus it is safe to assume that it could be the final render of the motorcycle’s design. After all, the motorcycle is expected to hit the production line by early next year.

Raptee Electric Motorcycle - Design

In the patent image, Raptee’s electric motorcycle looks aggressive with the design cues of a modern-day naked streetfighter. It sports a round headlamp with dual-element LD DRLs. There are angular tank shrouds, further adding some bulk to the motorcycle’s presence. With full fairing in use, the powertrain is neatly concealed, and it could also help in improving the vehicle’s overall drag coefficient. Around the rear, it gets a split seat and a high-set tail. Overall, the design looks impressive in this patent image.



cre Trending Stories

Raptee Electric Motorcycle - Specs

The motorcycle gets single rotors on both front and rear wheels. Also, the rim size would most likely be 17 inches. On the front, upside-down monoshocks are used, whereas a monoshock will be used around the rear. Yes, the Raptee will be entering the top-tier party. Thus, a range of over 150 kilometres on a single charge is expected. The top-speed could also be in the range of 140-150 kmph.

Watch Ultraviolette F77 Review:

Raptee Electric Motorcycle - Features

The Raptee electric motorcycle will get all-LED lighting. It will get turn indicators mounted on the fairing itself. The instrument cluster will be an all-digital unit with an LCD in use. Besides, it could be offered with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation. Riding modes are highly-likely to be a part of the package.