Upcoming 5 electric cars to launch in India in 2023: Citroen C3 EV, Mahindra XUV400 and more

The Indian automobile industry is expected to greet the year 2023 on a sustainable note, with multiple platforms such as hybrids, mild hybrids, and Electric Vehicles expected to launch in the next 12 months. From affordable cars to high-end vehicles, EVs will be in focus in 2023 and the Indian auto market is expected to witness some truly big launches. Right from the Mahindra's first proper EV XUV400 to Citroen's first Electric car C3 EV and MG's second EV MG Air, a lot is in the pipeline. Here's a list of the top new electric vehicles arriving in India in 2023.

MG Air EV

The MG Air EV is the three-door urban electric city car that will be the second EV from MG Motor India after the MG ZS EV. The MG Air EV is a rebadged Wuling Air EV sold in the Indonesian market. The Air EV gets a 25-kWh battery pack and 50 kW motor, with a driving range around 200 on a single charge. The MG Air EV is expected to priced in a sub Rs 20 lakh segment and will gets premium features like dual 10.25-inch digital display for the instrument cluster and infotainment centre, as well as connected car technology.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra unveiled the XUV400 as its first ever electric SUV, which also happens to be the fastest India-made electric car. The XUV400 can do 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 150 kmph. The Mahindra XUV400 is essentially the Mahindra eXUV300 showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is based on the XUV300 ICE SUV. It will include high precision microcontrollers for smart vehicle control unit and battery management system, as well as the highest level of safety compliance according to global standards.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors has proved its mettle in the electric vehicle industry and established itself as the largest electric car maker in the country with cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV and recently launched Tata Tiago EV. The India automaker displayed the all-electric Altroz premium hatchback at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and is expected to bring the EV in the Indian market soon. The Tata Altroz EV is based on the same ALFA platform which is compatible with electrification. It is expected to get more than 350 km range and a price tag of Rs 10-12 lakh.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the flagship product in Hyundai’s line-up and the second electric car after the Kona EV from the South Korean automaker. It shares its platform with the Kia EV6, but the Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India. The EV gets 58 kW and 77.4 kW battery packs in the international market, while the Indian market is expected to get a 72.2kWh battery pack that returns 631km (ARAI-claimed) mileage. The Ioniq 5 will most likely undercut the price of the EV6, and will be priced under the Rs 50 lakh mark.

Citroen C3 EV

Last on our list is the Citroën C3 electric car, which will be the French brand's first electric car and also first electric sub-compact SUV. It will be largely similar to C3 ICE version, with few more features than the C3, such as cruise control, rear wiper and washer as well as automatic climate control. It can have a claimed Range of 350 km and an expected rice of Rs 10 lakh-12 lakh, making it among the most affordable electric SUVs in India.