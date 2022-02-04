Upcoming Apple electric car to have a unique and futuristic sunroof, here’s how

Apple car has always made the news for new and innovative tech that it will use. In a similar update, Apple has now patented an unforeseen sunroof technology for the awaited car. This new patented design comes with new futuristic features.

The patented sunroof will allow the drivers to adjust the transparency of the sunroof, giving control over how much light enters the cabin of the car. Unlike an ordinary sunroof, it doesn't need to open to give passage for light.

The document also shows various drawings of what appears to be a car`s roof. As per the reports, some of the diagrams indicate how the sunroof would move.

"Another aspect of the disclosed embodiments is a vehicle that includes a window and a variable translucence area defined on the window. The variable translucence area is controllable to allow the desired degree of light admission through the window," reads the patent, referring to the unique sunroof.

Apple Car is also expected to use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing. The display would show braking information, the speed of the car and other messages in the form of graphics as well as video.

For drivers parking the vehicle, the displays could show a goodbye message or welcome the user on arrival to the car itself, the report added. The upcoming Appel Car is expected to use a "C1" chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.

With inputs from IANS

