Electric scooter

Upcoming electric scooters to launch in India in 2022: Hero, Honda and more

The big two-wheeler manufacturers of India are planning to plant themselves firmly in the 2-wheeler EV segment with electric scooters, here we have a list of some of them.

Image for representation

The growing trend of electric vehicles has started gaining momentum in India, and the Indian two-wheeler auto industry isn't untouched by this trend. There have been many recent announcements of 2-wheeler electric vehicles, even from big boys of the industry like a scooter by Hero and Mahindra. 

To make you aware of the upcoming electric scooters in India, here we have compiled a list of upcoming electric scooters from the biggest brands in India. You are going to be seeing these vehicles sooner or later this year in the market. 

Hero electric scooter

Hero has been working in partnership with Mahindra to produce a new electric scooter for the Indian market. They have even rolled out the first electric scooter Optima, from their factory in Pithampur. This new scooter will have a sleek and curvy design, with a split seat for a comfortable ride. They aim of producing one million scooters by end of this year.

Read also: Delhi govt to soon replace all petrol/diesel vehicles with electric cars

Bajaj electric scooter

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch its second electric scooter, which would cost roughly Rs 1.23 lakh. The new scooter is expected to have similar design features as the Bajaj Chetak. Features like sequential turn indicators and keyless entry may be missing from the model. It might be equipped with the 4kW motor from the e-Chetak, which would be powered by a 2.9kWh battery pack. Bajaj Fluir or Bajaj Fluor could be the names of the forthcoming Bajaj electric scooter.

TVS electric scooter

TVS is coming in this year with plans for many electric 2-wheelers vehicles. Moving ahead, they plan on establishing themselves in the electric vehicle market with multiple launches. For these electric vehicles, they have created a sub-brand named TVS Creon. The new electric scooter from the brand is supposed to be accessible soon enough. This new model might have 3 lithium-ion batteries combined with a 12kW electric motor.

Honda electric scooter

One of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, Honda is ready to enter the electric scooter market. The speculations are that they will be launching the new electric 2-wheeler by early 2023. They also had presented their PCX electric scooter at the 2018 auto expo. Taking a step further in 2021, they also got a patent for a scooter in India back in 2021.

Suzuki electric scooter

Another one of the Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturers on this list is Suzuki. They plan on bringing the electric scooter version of Burgman Scooter sometime this year. The scooter is expected to have a similar design to the aforementioned scooter and an electric powertrain and battery from Suzuki's global model.

