Upcoming electric scooters to launch in India in 2023; Hero Electric AE-8, Simple One and more

The two-wheeler market in India is experiencing a transition towards electric vehicles. Now, the current two-wheeler market in India is mostly focused on electric scooters, and hence multiple companies like Ather, Ola Electric, TVS, Bajaj, and many others are competing to get the biggest share of the pie. However, they are not going to stop here. To ensure their biggest share in the market, multiple companies are going to launch new electric scooters in India. Here we have compiled a list of the top 5 upcoming electric scooters in India to launch in 2023.

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

The Japanese automaker seems to be planning to launch the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric in India. The scooter comes as the electric version of one of the best-selling scooters of the company in India. Being a derivative of the Burgman, the EV is expected to retain the design elements of the ICE version already on sale. Speculations are the electric version will have a 4 kW motor powering the scooters and giving it a range of around 100 km.

Honda Activa Electric

Honda has announced its intentions multiple times to enter the electric vehicle market. Probably the long-due entry of the two-wheeler manufacturer will be made in 2023. Rumours are the company will be using its most popular model in India, i.e., Honda Activa electric version, to foray into the segment.

TVS Creon

TVS Motors is one of the major contenders in the electric scooter market, with the TVS iQube on sale. To further boost its sales, the company is planning on launching a new electric scooter dubbed TVS Creon. The electric scooter is expected to launch in India in 2023 and is expected to have a sleek design with sharp cuts for a sporty appearance. The auto manufacturer gave a glimpse of the new electric scooter at Auto Expo 2018.

Hero Electric AE-8

The Hero AE--8 electric scooter has been in discussions for a while and is expected to be launched in India in 2023. However, the official launch and details of the scooter have not been confirmed yet. The electric vehicle will come as an affordable option for new buyers.

Simple One

Starting as one of the major rivals of Ola Electric, Simple One has left its buyers hanging and is yet to launch its long-awaited electric scooter in India. Based on the recent updates, the company will launch the new electric scooter in 2023. The EV is expected to have a sporty design and is expected to offer a long range of 236 km.