Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9, BE.05 Electric SUV Spied On Test: Check Pics

Mahindra showcased a host of electric SUV concepts earlier this year. The brand affirmed to bring them all to the market in their respective production-spec avatars. The automaker has started testing prototypes of BE.05 and XUV.e9 electric SUVs. They were recently snapped wearing a full camo. The Mahindra BE.05 will be a mid-size SUV, whereas the XUV.e9 will be slightly larger in terms of dimensions. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed much about the specifications of these products, but we do know a fair bit about their designs.

Mahindra BE.05

The Born Electric platform-based SUV in its concept form looks bold. The high-set bonnet is filled with creases, making it look muscular. A similar treatment is done to the sides, and Mahindra has kept curves away from it. As a result, a neat yet elegant-looking vehicle is what it comes out as. The LED DRL pattern is another eye-catching element on the BE.05. The test mule snapped on the test and also sported identical panels as the concept. Thus, it seems safe to expect the production-spec BE.05 to look sharp and futuristic. As for features, it will come with a large touchscreen infotainment unit, an LCD instrument cluster, and a colossal-size panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra XUV.e9

The Mahindra XUV.e9 is certainly on the larger side, and it will boast of an increased road presence as opposed to its sibling. The XUV.e9 is designed with flowing lines and curves. Of course, it looked befitting in its concept form and is expected to catch praises for its design in the production-spec avatar too. The XUV.e9 has been recently snapped testing overseas. The coupe-SUV could be the first one from the Mahindra INGLO platform to hit the showroom floors. It will come with an under-floor mounted battery pack. However, Mahindra hasn’t confirmed about the motor configurations that will be used on the XUV.e9.