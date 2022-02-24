Updated 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 EV gets extended battery range; details here

Volkswagen has updated the ID.4 electric car for the 2022 model year for the US market. This car now offers 480 km of range in a single charge for the rear wheel-drive model, compared to 420 km in the previous year's model as claimed by the company.

The all-wheel-drive ID.4 pro is expected to have a range of 402 km on a single charge. On a single charge, the ID.4 Pro S RWD goes 431 km, and the AWD drives 395 km. A battery pack of 84 kWh is standard on all ID.4 models. The rear-wheel-drive ID.4 comes standard with 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts), while the AWD model adds an extra motor that generates 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts).

Volkswagen has not disclosed how it managed to increase the range on its ID.4 electric car, but a January report had suggested that ID.4 owners can expect some minor updates in its software and hardware. Motor1 was informed by a Volkswagen spokesperson that the range increment is a result of a more refined fit and finish, which will occur over time in production.

Volkswagen also announced a three-year, unlimited-use program with Electrify America for ID.4 owners that will give them free 30-minute charging sessions. The vehicle price is up slightly and now the 2022 ID.4 starts at $40,760 (Rs 30,41,613).

