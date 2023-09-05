Volvo C40 Recharge Electric Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs 61.25 Lakh

Volvo Car India has launched its electric coupe - the Volvo C40 Recharge - at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 61,25,000. Bookings for the same will commence from today, September 5, 2023 from 5 PM onwards and will be exclusively sold online. Bookings can be done with a refundable deposit of Rs1,00,000 on Volvo Car India website. This is the second EV model from the Swedish automaker in India after the Volvo XC40 to be assembled at the Company’s plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The launch of the C40 Recharge is in line with the company's announcement to launch one new electric model every year in India.

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the company's first born electric car, which essentially means this is the first vehicle dedicately built to be an EV, unlike the XC40 Recharge, which was based on the XC40 SUV. The EV offers leather free interiors and and aims to incorporate the brands safety standards while offering sustainable mobility solutions. The C40 Recharge has a Euro NCAP's five-star rating with regards to safety performance.

Volvo C40 Recharge Ownership Package

3 years comprehensive car warranty

3 years Volvo Service Package

3 years Road Side Assistance

8 years battery warranty

5 years subscription to digital services

1 wall box charger (11 Kw) through third party

Volvo Car India’s network of its pan India retail partners will continue to support customers towards sales delivery by providing on ground support. There shall be no change in customer service and after-sales service operation businesses which continue to operate as it is.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Specs

Power: 408 hp

Torque: 660 Nm

Battery : 78 kWh

Battery Type: Li-Ion

Battery weight: 500kgs

Acceleration: 0-100 kms – 4.7 s

Top speed: 180 km/h

Power distribution ratio : 40/60

Power (Front/Rear) – 163 hp/ 245 hp

WLTP Range: 530 kms

ICAT Range : 683 kms

Front storage (Frunk): 31 ltrs

Rear storage (boot space): 413 ltrs

Ground Clearance (kerb weight + 1 person): 171mm



The design of the Volvo C40 Recharge gets a new aero-dynamically designed silhouette with a slim roof line, 84-pixel LED (each side) that automatically adjusts to light conditions, Large Panoramic Sunroof that minimizes glare and provides effective UV protection among other things.



Inside, the Volvo C40 Recharge gets Advanced Driver Assist Systems sensor platform, Google Built-in (Google Assistant, Google Play, Google Maps), Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System (600W, 13 speakers), Advanced Air Purifier System with PM 2.5 sensor, Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert, Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear), 7 airbags and Wireless Charging for smartphone.