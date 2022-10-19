Volvo India rolls out locally assembled XC40 Recharge luxury electric SUV

Volvo Car India today rolled out its first assembled in India luxury all-electric SUV XC40 Recharge from its Hoskote plant near Bengaluru. This is a major milestone in Volvo Car India’s commitment to become an all-electric company by 2030. Volvo Car India Managing Director Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, flagged of the first XC40 Recharge in the presence of its car Plant Head Mr. Pascal Kusters, and other members of the plant team who were associated with giving India its first assembled in India luxury EV.

“We had in May this year announced that we would commence local assembly of our all electric offering the XC40 Recharge and today we witnessed the first car rolling off the assembly line at our Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Historic as this is, today’s event further strengthens our commitment of offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

“It is a new milestone reached at the Indian plant. Our journey to all electric luxury car maker in India begins with this roll out. This is a new and enriching experience for all of us. With this roll out we have shown that Volvo Car is always committed to offering the best in technology and sustainable mobility solutions,” said Mr. Pascal Kusters, Volvo’s Car Plant Head.

The company’s current range of internal combustion engine cars are already being rolled off from Hoskote plant to the exacting safety and quality global benchmarks that Volvo is known for.

Launched at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom with a hassle-free ownership package on July 26th this year, the XC40 Recharge received an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India and the company recorded online bookings of 150 cars within hours of opening bookings on July 27th. The XC40 Recharge gives a phenomenal four hundred kilometres plus on a single charge. This feature has boosted consumer confidence and firmly dispelled misconceptions about EV range.

Volvo Cars in India

Swedish luxury car Company Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to market the Swedish brand in the country. Volvo Cars currently markets products through 25 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, West Mumbai, South Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.