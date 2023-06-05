World Environment Day 2023: Top 5 Affordable Electric Cars To Buy In India Under Rs 15 Lakh

The increasing level of pollution is posing a big challenge for people globally, and governments are taking multiple steps to counter this problem. One such solution is pushing the sales of electric vehicles, which can reduce vehicular pollution, and hence save the environment. A lot of vehicle buyers are now inclined towards buying electric vehicles and two wheelers in India have seen a massive growth in the past few years. However, the four wheeler segment is yet to catch up and one reason for the slow push of EV sales in this segment is the high prices of an electric car.

Thankfully, with the support of the government, the OEMs are now bringing electric cars into more affordable range and within a span of 2 years, we have multiple electric cars with more than 300 km range under Rs 15 lakh. This is a reason why electric car sales has picked up in the recent months. On the occasion of the World Environment Day 2023, we bring you top 5 cars that are priced under Rs 15 lakh. The list includes names like Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV, and more; read on to find out:

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is the three-door urban electric city car that 's also the second EV from MG Motor India after the MG ZS EV. The MG Comet EV is a rebadged Wuling Air EV sold in the Indonesian market. The Comet EV gets a 25-kWh battery pack and 50 kW motor, with a driving range of more than 200 km on a single charge. The MG Comet EV is priced below Rs 8 lakh, making it the most affordable electric car in India. It also gets premium features like dual 10.25-inch digital display for the instrument cluster and infotainment centre, as well as connected car technology.

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV is the second most affordable electric car in India with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car follows the same pattern as its cousins from the Indian automaker Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV. Basically, Tata Motors takes its already selling ICE vehicles, and converts them to electric vehicles. With conventional looks of ICE cars and benefit of EVs, a lot of people buy Tata electric vehicles. It's also loaded with safety features, and a bright colour palette and the car gives a range of 315 km on a single charge.

Citroen C3 EV

The Citroën C3 electric car, which is the French brand's first electric car in India, is also the first electric sub-compact SUV. It's largely similar to the Citroen C3 ICE version, with a few more features than the C3, such as cruise control, rear wiper and washer as well as automatic climate control. It has claimed Range of 350 km and is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh making it among the most affordable electric SUVs in India.

Tata Tigor EV

Even though the title of the most-affordable EV has been snatched from the Tata Tigor EV but it still is in the vicinity of being one of the cheapest. The car comes with a price tag a bit north of Rs 12.49 lakh. The compact sedan even offers a similar range to the Tiago EV, running 312 km on a single charge. For EV appeal the car gets colours like Teal Blue to attract consumers.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is the world's first high-voltage Indian electric vehicle and is also the best selling electric car in India. It is marketed as the Tata Nexon EV Prime at the moment, while there's also a Tata Nexon EV Max version. With a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh, the Nexon EV is the most popular electric SUV in India. The permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the Nexon EV Prime's 30.2 kWh battery pack has a peak output of 129 PS and 245 Nm. As a result, the Nexon EV Prime has a 312 km range and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds.