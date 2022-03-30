Yet another electric scooter catches fire, 3rd such incident after Ola and Okinawa - Watch video

The heat waves of 2022 summers have brought with them the incidents of electric scooters catching fire. A new incident has been reported with Pure EV electric scooter catching fire, preceded by the incidents of fire in Ola and Okinawa electric scooters. The incident occurred near Mathura Toll Plaza in the Manjampakkam area near North Chennai.

The video of the burning scooter was uploaded on social media. In the video, the scooter can be seen burning with flames and black smoke coming out of the flaming scooter. The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named Sumant Banerji. Reportedly this is the third incident of an electric scooter catching fire.

A few days back, a similar incident of an Ola S1 scooter catching fire was reported. The incident was followed by an Okinawa scooter catching fire-raising safety concerns following the electric scooters considering the Indian weather conditions. As per the reports, the cause of the fire in these incidents is being investigated.

Also read: Ola, Okinawa fire incidence raises EV safety concerns - Reason and Solution: Explained

However, The central government has taken notice of these instances. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched an investigation into fires involving electric scooters. The Centre for Fire, Explosive, and Environmental Safety is stated to be conducting the investigation (CFEES).

Live TV

#mute