Yulu Launches Miracle GR, DeX GR Electric Scooters In India; Made By Bajaj Auto

Yulu, a shared electric mobility brand has launched Miracle GR and DeX GR electric scooters in India, made by Bajaj Auto at their Pune plant. The scooters are launched under a first-of-its-kind partnership between a mobility tech company and a two-wheeler OEM to make safe electric vehicles. The scooters are powered by Yulu’s AI-led technology stack and exclusively manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, for the world. The scooters are being rolled out by Chetak Technology Ltd, a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto).

These new generation vehicles are developed on a purpose-built platform for electric 2-wheelers that is engineered for Indian consumers, climate and road conditions. Yulu’s fleet operates on swappable batteries and is powered by Yuma Energy. There are currently around 100 Yuma stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, which the company plans to scale to 500 by 2024.

In a statement, Yulu said they have doubled its fleet in the last 3 months, and aims to put 100,000 vehicles on the road across major cities in India. The tech brand is manufacturing its products from the automotive manufacturer Bajaj's plant, resulting in significant cost reductions and improvements in overall financials, owing to locally sourced parts and assembly, superior production quality and optimized economies of scale.

“Together with Bajaj Auto, we are setting a new benchmark in urban mobility by ensuring affordable access to the best-in-class ride, while taking pioneering steps towards green commuting”, said Amit Gupta - Co-founder & CEO, Yulu.

“Mobility needs & customer expectations are rapidly changing & traditional ownership models are being disrupted. As a leader in shared mobility, we understand the criticality of curating purpose-built vehicles and robust energy infrastructure to create long-term value. Our partnership with Bajaj Auto was born out of this common vision and this launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space, while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for daily commute and last-mile deliveries,” he added.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D & manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility. These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category.”