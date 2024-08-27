10 Well-Known Celebrities Who Love Their Pets

Despite having beautiful lifestyles, celebrities are no different from the rest of us when it comes to their furry friends—they adore, care for, and are devoted to them. These celebrities are renowned for providing their pets with exceptional care, treating them like beloved members of the family. These seven famous people are genuinely devoted pet parents.

Taylor Swift

It's no secret that Taylor Swift adores her three cats, Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey. The singer frequently posts endearing pictures and videos of her kitties, who even accompany her on tour and make appearances in her music videos.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans adopted Dodger, a rescue dog, while he was filming a movie, and he is a devoted pet dad. The actor regularly posts touching pictures of him and Dodger on social media, highlighting their unbreakable relationship.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Diana, Gino, and Panda, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dogs, are the objects of their devotion. The pair frequently shares adorable photos and tales of their travels with their pets on Instagram.

Hugh Jackman

Allegra and Dali, Hugh Jackman's French Bulldogs, are pampered pets. The actor regularly shares pictures of his puppies on social media, showcasing their lively personalities, and is usually spotted strolling them around New York City.

Cyrus Miley

With a great love for animals, Miley Cyrus is a committed pet parent to several dogs, cats, and even a pig named Pig Pig. She routinely expresses her love for her furry family on social media and is an advocate for animal rescue.

Ariana Grande

Renowned animal lover Ariana Grande has a sizable litter of rescue dogs under her care. The singer frequently advocates for animal welfare causes to her millions of followers and is dedicated to adopting creatures in need.

Ryan Reynolds

Baxter, Ryan Reynolds' dog, and Blake Lively are very much in love. On social media, Reynolds frequently makes jokes about Baxter, highlighting the lighthearted and loving aspects of their relationship.

Selena Gomez

Several dogs, including Winnie, her rescue dog, call Selena Gomez proud pet parents. Gomez is well-known for having a close relationship with her dogs and frequently posts adorable pictures of them on social media.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Both Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have a strong commitment to animal welfare and are loving parents to their pets. The pair is highly interested in animal rescue operations and has several dogs and cats.

Jennifer Anniston

To her dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, Jennifer Aniston is a devoted pet parent. The actress frequently posts about her love for her furry friends, including their daily routines and the happiness they offer her.