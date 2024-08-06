7 Best Fashion Movies to Watch

The film uses elegant cinematography and art direction to create a visually stunning world, transporting viewers to a different time and place. Fashion has a significant historical context, shaping cultural identity. Some of the best-selected fashion movies include "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Phantom Thread," which highlight the impact of fashion on society and individual identity, entertaining and defining characters.

Funny Face (1957) - It is a classic musical film featuring Audrey Hepburn as a bookshop clerk and Fred Astaire as a fashion photographer which showcases her iconic charm and elegance in a romantic comedy movie.

Coco Before Chanel (2009) - The biographical film, featuring elegant cinematography, art direction, and stunning style moments by French costume designer Catherine Leterrier, provides a rare fashion biopic that delves into Coco Chanel's inner world.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) - The film provides a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion industry, featuring iconic fashion moments and witty dialogue, offering an insightful insight into the obsessive nature of fashion professionals.

The September Issue (2009) - It is a documentary that delves into the creation of Vogue's iconic issue, showcasing the meticulous planning, decision-making, and creativity involved. It provides a glimpse into the high-stakes world of fashion journalism and the intense pressure faced by those involved in creating one of the most influential issues of the year the work of editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and the behind-the-scenes process of producing the magazine.

Phantom Thread (2017) - A captivating film that showcase into the world of post-war fashion, focusing on the intricate relationships and creativity within the high fashion industry.The film showcases stunning cinematography and costume design that perfectly captures the glamour and elegance of the era the movie also explore the intricate relationship between power, control, and love.

Mahogany (1975) - The movie shows the 1970s fashion featuring flamboyant and excessive styles, with a political message and a campy soundtrack. Diana Ross stars as Tracy Chambers, a fashion designer in the 1970s Rome salons. The film celebrates flamboyance and excess, with a political message. Tracy struggles with her love for a Black activist and her modeling career. Mahogany is a campy, conscientious fashion fantasy.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) - The film features iconic fashion choices and timeless charm with Audrey 's black ensemble donned with jewels and a cigarette, the film capturing the essence of love, friendship, and self-discovery in a captivating way, making it a popular choice for audiences.