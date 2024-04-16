Actor Amit Sadh Joins Forces With STAIRS Foundation To Empower Indian Youth

New Delhi: Actor Amit Sadh has announced his collaboration with STAIRS Foundation, marking a significant step towards youth empowerment and development in India.

STAIRS Foundation, recognised as a leading National Sports Promotion organization, stands as one of the largest grassroots sports and youth development organisations in both India and globally. With a commitment to fostering the potential of the nation's youth, STAIRS has earned widespread acclaim for its impactful initiatives.

Expressing his alignment with STAIRS' mission, Amit Sadh stated, "My ideas, values, personal journey, and profound love for our nation resonate deeply with the vision of STAIRS and my friend Siddhartha Upadhyay.”

Amit Sadh's involvement commences with the upcoming STAIRS Youth National Games scheduled for this month. The event, set to kick off on April 27 in Delhi, will witness the convergence of thousands of talented young athletes from across the country. These games serve as a platform for over 5000 gold medalists selected from more than 460 districts nationwide to exhibit their skills, potentially paving the way for further opportunities in clubs, associations, and national representation.

"This is just the beginning," Amit Sadh emphasised, highlighting the ongoing efforts to fortify STAIRS' foundational model with the unwavering support of the community. "Together, we aim to empower and uplift the youth of our nation, fostering self-reliance and strength.”

Reflecting on this partnership, Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President, STAIRS Foundation said “We are honored and thrilled to welcome Amit Sadh as an Ambassador of true change for our foundation. Amit embodies the essence of strength and character, both on and off the screen, qualities that will undoubtedly inspire millions of young individuals across our nation. His profound commitment and firm demeanor resonate deeply with the mission of STAIRS Foundation—to empower the youth of India through sports and education. Amit’s journey and his dedication are a perfect match for our vision of nurturing talent and fostering self-reliance among India’s youth. Together, we are set to make a significant impact and drive forward the cause of youth development and empowerment.”

Believing in the transformative power of unity and youth, Amit Sadh reiterated his faith in the collective potential to drive positive change. "I believe in our beloved India as a beacon of peace, dignity, and growth, echoing the vision of our honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji," he declared.

With this alliance between Amit Sadh and STAIRS Foundation, the stage is set for a transformative journey towards empowering India's youth and building a brighter future for generations to come.